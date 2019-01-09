If your thieving driver isn’t caught, you’ll pay the price, police warn online taxi service

The Islamabad deputy commissioner has warned ride-hailing service Careem of action after a complaint was filed by a man who got looted by the service’s driver on Sunday.

According to the police, the suspect had already looted around Rs0.15 million from another passenger earlier. The police said that the family of the accused has disowned him already. “A search for the driver is underway and he will soon be placed behind bars,” said officials.

The commissioner warned Careem that if the accused driver was not found then it will have to take responsibility and reimburse the passenger.

The victim has also contacted Careem repeatedly about the case but nothing was done.

The driver looted the passenger, Fida Haider a resident of Karachi, in Islamabad on Sunday. After completing the ride he stopped at the Faizabad bus station to get change for a Rs1,000 note, and the driver drove away with his bag. The bag had valuable items inside, including a laptop and cash.

Haider filed a complaint against the driver at the I-9 police station.

The police have told Careem to submit the driver’s details to them. The officials say that the company did not do due diligence and registered the suspect using false details.