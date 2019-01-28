If you aren’t in politics, you’re nothing, PM Imran Khan once told actor Reema

Reema said that she had been getting a lot of invitations to join political parties but Imran Khan,himself invited her to join the PTI. He said if you aren't in a political party, you're nothing.The actress also revealed that widespread harassment prevails in the entertainment industry. She said that she has been harassed numerous times in Lollywood.She also revealed that another actress tried to kill her by giving her poison.“There were numerous colleagues who gave me a very tough time. I was also subjected to character assassination,” said Reema. “Once someone fired at my house and another time my colleague tried to poison me when I was doing a shampoo commercial for Asif Raza Mir,” she claimed.She went on to say that the person who was sent to poison her was given Rs0.1 million as a reward and that she had apologized. The actress never reported this incident to the police.In the interview she revealed that she has been sacked from multiple projects, got embroiled in scandals or was subjected to character assassination. Her scenes have also gotten cut from films and people have decreased the number of her songs because of professional jealousy or even involved her in legal disputes for giving people 'shut up calls'.However, she made her way in the industry despite all the negativity and she believes that the only way to deal with all this is to stay positive.