If you aren’t in politics, you’re nothing, PM Imran Khan once told actor Reema

January 28, 2019




Film star Reema Khan revealed in an exclusive interview to SAMAA TV that Prime Minister Imran Khan once bashed her at a public Shaukat Khanum fundraiser for not being associated with any political party.

Reema said that she had been getting a lot of invitations to join political parties but Imran Khan,himself invited her to join the PTI. He said if you aren't in a political party, you're nothing.

The actress also revealed that widespread harassment prevails in the entertainment industry. She said that she has been harassed numerous times in Lollywood.

She also revealed that another actress tried to kill her by giving her poison.

“There were numerous colleagues who gave me a very tough time. I was also subjected to character assassination,” said Reema. “Once someone fired at my house and another time my colleague tried to poison me when I was doing a shampoo commercial for Asif Raza Mir,” she claimed.

Related: Not ashamed of being called Imran Khan’s ATM machine, says Aleem Khan

She went on to say that the person who was sent to poison her was given Rs0.1 million as a reward and that she had apologized. The actress never reported this incident to the police.

In the interview she revealed that she has been sacked from multiple projects, got embroiled in scandals or was subjected to character assassination. Her scenes have also gotten cut from films and people have decreased the number of her songs because of professional jealousy or even involved her in legal disputes for giving people 'shut up calls'.

However, she made her way in the industry despite all the negativity and she believes that the only way to deal with all this is to stay positive.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

PM Khan, Donald Trump meeting only possible after Afghan peace talks: Fawad Chaudhry

January 28, 2019 12:16 pm

Khursheed Shah stands up for Shehbaz Sharif, says NA sessions cannot continue without him

January 27, 2019 7:34 pm

Most Pakistanis think PM Imran Khan is performing well: survey

January 26, 2019 10:50 pm

Economist Sakib Sherani resigns from the PM’s Economic Advisory Council

January 26, 2019 7:39 pm

Jewish Karachi resident allowed to visit Israel on his Pakistani passport

January 26, 2019 5:56 pm

Imran Khan wants Punjab police personnel with criminal records gone

January 26, 2019 3:27 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.