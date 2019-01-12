If you are in Lahore or Multan, you can now use the Speedo bus even without a card

Much to their relief, citizens will now be able to travel anywhere within their city by paying a fare of Rs20.Earlier, a card system had been launched for the Speedo bus service and passengers were not allowed to travel without their cards.This was a hassle. The balance in the card would often finish.The card system will remain operational, however, those who do not have one can now also take the Speedo bus by paying cash.Punjab Mass Transit Authority General Manager Aziz Shah claimed that the authority conducted a survey in which they found that passengers were willing to pay Rs10 more if the fare was increased.The Speedo bus operates on 14 routes in Lahore.