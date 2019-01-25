I will resign if I’m made to demolish 500 buildings in Karachi, says LG Minister Saeed Ghani

“The government does not have enough resources to compensate the people who will be affected by the mass destruction,” he told the media on Friday. He said that at this time, Sindh is not even getting the money allotted to it by the federal government.“I will not take any action that will leave hundreds of people homeless,” he said. If he has to implement the court order, he is ready to resign.“We need a generous amount of time and long-term planning to implement such measures. The planning can also take up to five or 10 years,” he said, referring to the top court's orders.On January 22, the Supreme Court ordered the authorities to stop allowing commercial activity on residential plots in Karachi.The Sindh Building Control Authority has been ordered to stop issuing NOCs for commercial activities and obtain the permission of the Sindh Environment Protection Agency first.A two-member bench, comprising Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, passed the order on Tuesday to demolish 500 buildings in Karachi.The bench ordered the Sindh government to act immediately to improve the infrastructure in Karachi.