Husband and pregnant wife injured in Karachi shooting

The policemen had intercepted the suspects on a motorcycle, after which they opened fire. The couple, who was passing by in a rickshaw, was injured in the cross-fire. The injured have been shifted to Jinnah hospital.Adnan, 40, and Saqiba, 30, were brought in a critical condition and have been shifted to an operation theatre, said JPMC's Dr Seemin Jamali. She confirmed that the woman was pregnant.Korangi SSP said that they are investigating the case. "The policemen will be investigated if they are responsible for the shooting," he said.Sindh IG has taken notice of it and asked for a detailed report.