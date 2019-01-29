Honoured to become a role model for my community, says Pakistan’s first female Hindu judge

Suman Kumari Bodani, Pakistan’s first Hindu female judge, has said that it was an honor for her to become a role model for her community.

“It is the biggest honor for me to become a role model for families in my community,” Bodani told Arab News in ab interview. “Especially for those families and those girls who do not permit their girls to go further in education.”

Suman Pawan Bodani, the daughter of Dr Pawan Podani, hails from Shahdadkot, Sindh. She stood 54th in the merit list for the appointment of civil judge/judicial magistrate.

She said that she wanted to become an advocate since her childhood. “This field is highly respectable and full of honor, where everyone can come to get justice.”

The first judge from the Hindu community was the renowned Justice Rana Bhagwandas who served as the fourth chief justice of Pakistan from 1960 to 1968. He also remained the acting chief justice for brief periods between 2005 and 2007.