Here’s a list of the KKF’s 29 properties that were confiscated by the FIA

The FIA recently confiscated 29 properties belonging to the MQM’s welfare wing, the Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF).

SAMAA TV has obtained the list of the 29 properties that are worth a collective Rs3.5 billion. The FIA has said that the money earned through the KKF would be sent to London.

The properties are in Karachi, Hyderabad, Khairpur and Multan.

A notification ordering the authorities to stop the properties from being sold or transferred has been sent to three deputy commissioners in Karachi, the deputy commissioner of Khairpur, deputy commissioner of Multan, the ATC, Khairpur court and the KKF administrator.

Of the 29 properties, 26 are in Karachi while there is one each in Multan, Khaipur and Hyderabad.

In Multan there is a 10 marla plot, in Khairpur a 153 square yard plot and in Hyderabad a one acre plot.

In Karachi, there are 10 plots in Federal B Area, three in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, an ambulance centre and mortuary in Landhi, two plots in Malir, three in North Karachi, one in Buffer Zone, four in Orangi Town and two in Surjani Town.

The properties are located in Raffa-e-Aam Society, Khudadad Colony, Bahadur Yar Jung Co-operative Housing Society, Clifton Quarters, Garden West, KBMC Pak Colony, Saddar, KCH Society and Ranchor Lines.