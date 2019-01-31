Healthcare commission seals private orthopaedic centre in Karachi’s Clifton

January 31, 2019




In its first action in Karachi, the healthcare commission sealed a private orthopaedic centre in Karachi on Thursday for performing cosmetic surgeries without authorization.

The KKT Orthopedic Spine Centre in Clifton has been sealed.

During the raid, the healthcare commission ran into Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, who is a patient at the centre.

Ghani, who seemed shocked to find out that the centre was being sealed, said he went for a session at the centre last year but it didn’t make a difference. I never completed the treatment, he said, adding that he came for physiotherapy not medicine.

Related: Sindh Food Authority seals factory, imposes Rs50,000 fine on Karachi restaurant

Ayaz Mustafa, a member of the healthcare commission, said the centre treated fake patients there as well. The treatment and medicines were unregistered, he added.

Staff with only BDS degrees and diplomas were treating patients, he said. However, patients complained that they did not get better with the treatment.

It was also operating a laboratory and radiology department, which cannot be run without being registered.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Shopkeepers blame short circuit for fire that damaged two stores at Pakistan Chowk in Karachi

January 31, 2019 12:52 pm

When it rains it pours: Temperatures drop after rainfall in Karachi, Lahore

January 31, 2019 9:37 am

PTI MPA offers to pay Rs25,000 to Karachi robber in exchange for his stolen documents

January 30, 2019 7:14 pm

Case registered against three Karachi shopkeepers for selling stolen mobile phones

January 30, 2019 4:08 pm

Doctors threaten to march towards CM House as protests at Sindh’s public hospitals enter their third day

January 30, 2019 12:21 pm

CTD arrests seven suspected members of banned militant outfits in Sindh

January 30, 2019 12:12 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.