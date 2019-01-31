Healthcare commission seals private orthopaedic centre in Karachi’s Clifton

The KKT Orthopedic Spine Centre in Clifton has been sealed.During the raid, the healthcare commission ran into Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, who is a patient at the centre.Ghani, who seemed shocked to find out that the centre was being sealed, said he went for a session at the centre last year but it didn’t make a difference. I never completed the treatment, he said, adding that he came for physiotherapy not medicine.Ayaz Mustafa, a member of the healthcare commission, said the centre treated fake patients there as well. The treatment and medicines were unregistered, he added.Staff with only BDS degrees and diplomas were treating patients, he said. However, patients complained that they did not get better with the treatment.It was also operating a laboratory and radiology department, which cannot be run without being registered.