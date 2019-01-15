Hamza Shahbaz wants his name off the no-fly list

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz wants his name off the Exit Control List.

The opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly filed a petition on Tuesday in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking removal of his name from the no-fly list, SAMAA TV reported.

In December last year, the PML-N leader was stopped from travelling to Doha. The FIA offloaded him from the flight of a private airline. He was going to London via Doha. His passport was seized too.

Hamza was placed on the ECL, the FIA had said.

On November 16, Pakistan’s accountability bureau decided to put the names of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s two sons on the no-fly list. A request was submitted to the interior ministry too.

The accountability bureau has been investigating Hamza Shehbaz for owning more assets than known sources of income. He has been named in the Saaf Pani Company case too.

The PML-N leader said his name should be removed as he had cooperated fully in NAB’s investigation.

The interior ministry, FIA, passport and immigration director-general and NAB have been included as respondents in the petition.

On November 1, Hamza obtained pre-arrest bail from the Lahore High Court to avoid being arrested by NAB. He has been nominated in the Saaf Pani Company corruption case in which he recorded his statement in front of NAB earlier.

On May 18, he told the accountability court in Lahore that he chaired board meetings of the Punjab Saaf Pani Company in his capacity as a member of the ruling PML-N and not as a board member.