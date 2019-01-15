Hamza Shahbaz wants his name off the no-fly list

January 15, 2019

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Hamza Shahbaz wants his name off the Exit Control List.

The opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly filed a petition on Tuesday in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking removal of his name from the no-fly list, SAMAA TV reported.

In December last year, the PML-N leader was stopped from travelling to Doha. The FIA offloaded him from the flight of a private airline. He was going to London via Doha. His passport was seized too.

Hamza was placed on the ECL, the FIA had said.

On November 16, Pakistan’s accountability bureau decided to put the names of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s two sons on the no-fly list. A request was submitted to the interior ministry too.

The accountability bureau has been investigating Hamza Shehbaz for owning more assets than known sources of income. He has been named in the Saaf Pani Company case too.

Related: Hamza Shehbaz offloaded from Doha-bound flight

The PML-N leader said his name should be removed as he had cooperated fully in NAB’s investigation.

The interior ministry, FIA, passport and immigration director-general and NAB have been included as respondents in the petition.

On November 1, Hamza obtained pre-arrest bail from the Lahore High Court to avoid being arrested by NAB. He has been nominated in the Saaf Pani Company corruption case in which he recorded his statement in front of NAB earlier.

On May 18, he told the accountability court in Lahore that he chaired board meetings of the Punjab Saaf Pani Company in his capacity as a member of the ruling PML-N and not as a board member.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Opposition leaders unite to give the PTI government a tough time

January 15, 2019 7:35 pm

Bride, four others die as Rawalpindi house catches fire amid wedding celebrations

January 15, 2019 7:05 pm

Four women among 112 people on FIA’s most wanted human traffickers list

January 15, 2019 6:52 pm

These three controls can block your child’s access to inappropriate content

January 15, 2019 6:32 pm

Saudi prince gives PM Khan gold-plated Kalashnikov

January 15, 2019 12:00 am

Pakistan remembers Arfa Karim on seventh death anniversary

January 14, 2019 11:12 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.