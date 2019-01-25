Opposition to nominate Hamza Shahbaz name for the role of Punjab PAC chairperson

Hamza Shahbaz’s name will be presented for the chairmanship of the Punjab Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee, said the opposition after successful negotiations with the provincial government concluded on Friday.

Hamza is the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly. The PML-N, the main opposition party in the assembly, wants him to head the accounts committee, a demand the PTI-led Punjab government had refused to accept.

The PTI has the same argument against Hamza’s appointment as it did for his father Shehbaz Sharif’s. It says Hamza is accused in a NAB case, therefore he cannot be allowed to chair the most important committee in the assembly.

The accountability bureau has been investigating Hamza for owning more assets than his known sources of income. He has been named in the Saaf Pani Company case as well.

The ruling coalition and opposition agreed on Friday on the constitution of the standing committees, an obligation the assembly has to meet within 90 days of taking oath. However, the assembly failed to meet the deadline.

The assembly’s treasury and opposition benches decided that 21 committees will be headed by the government and 19 will be chaired by the opposition.

The PML-N also has decided to hand the chairmanship of two committees to the PPP. The opposition parties have agreed to nominate Hamza for the chairmanship of the PAC.

In the next assembly session, Law Minister Raja Basharat will table a motion for the constitution of the standing committees. Later, the treasury and the opposition will present their names to be included in the committees. The process will be completed with the approval of the House.