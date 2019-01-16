Hamza Shahbaz allowed to travel abroad for 10 days

The Lahore High Court granted on Wednesday morning Hamza Shahbaz, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, permission to travel abroad for 10 days.

He has challenged his name being added to the Exit Control List.

The court summoned the interior ministry’s reply on why his name had been added to the no-fly list in the first place.

Justice Farrukh Irfan remarked that it seems that part of NAB’s law is that it awards punishments first. He said the court trusts politicians.

Related: Hamza Shahbaz wants his name off the no-fly list

Hamza filed the petition on Tuesday in the Lahore High Court. In December 2018, the PML-N leader was stopped from travelling to Doha when the FIA offloaded him from the flight of a private airline. He was going to London via Doha. His passport was also seized.

The FIA said that Hamza’s name had been placed on the ECL. On November 16, Pakistan’s accountability bureau decided to put the names of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s two sons on the no-fly list. A request was submitted to the interior ministry too.

The accountability bureau has been investigating Hamza Shehbaz for owning more assets than known sources of income. He has been named in the Saaf Pani Company case as well.