Gwadar Municipal Committee to get the status of a metropolitan corporation

January 8, 2019

 

The Balochistan government has decided to give Gwadar Municipal Committee the status of a metropolitan corporation to pave the way for the construction and development of Gwadar.

The decision, which was approved in a meeting chaired by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal on Monday, was made on the basis of population and landscape.

The chief minister has directed relevant departments to submit a report on the matter. The procedure of distributing grants to the local council was also discussed.

The provincial government will also be adopting measures to empower the local body system.

Related: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to sign $15b Gwadar oil refinery deal in Feb

“The provincial government seeks to empower the local body system and intends to transfer administrative powers to the lower level which will benefit the masses,” the chief minister said.

They will also take steps to increase efficiencies and capabilities of the local government officers in order to increase the productivity of the local bodies

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Nawabzada Tariq Magsi, Zahoor Buledi, Mir Asad Baloch, Zia Langove, Mir Saleem Khosa, Naseebullah Marri, Zamrak Achakzai, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Ziaulla Langove, Chief Secretary Dr Akhter Nazeer and others.

 
 


