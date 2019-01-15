‘Gwadar is not for sale’

January 15, 2019
 





MNA Muhammad Aslam Bhootani threatened on Monday to hold a protest during the upcoming visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Gwadar next month.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Bhootani said that the federal government did not take any elected representatives into confidence regarding deve­l­opment activities being carried out in Gwadar. "Gwadar is not for sale," he said.

Bhootani said that the news regarding the upcoming Saudi Oil Refinery project of 10 billion dollars in Gwadar had reached to him through newspapers. He complained that he was not taken into confidence ahead of the project.

“We will tell the Saudi prince that elected representatives of the port city have not been taken on board regarding the development activities,” said Bhootani. “We will not allow any investment in Gwadar if we are not informed about it,” he added.

Related: MNA Aslam Bhootani says Gwadar is in the Stone Age, with no electricity, water or gas

He further added that previously the Chinese government started a project worth $62 billion in Gwadar, but the local representatives did not know where that money was spent.

He claimed that Gwadar has been treated like a football. “It was first handed over to Singapore, then China and now Saudi Arabia, while the people of Gwadar are suffering from water and electricity shortage,” said Bhootani.

We are not against progress, he explained, adding that the whole world can benefit from Gwadar’s coast but the ones to benefit first should be the people of Gwadar.
 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

ECC to review China’s request to install coal power plant in Gwadar 

January 14, 2019 9:47 pm

Saudi energy minister to inspect oil refinery land in Gwadar

January 12, 2019 12:15 pm

Gwadar Municipal Committee to get the status of a metropolitan corporation

January 8, 2019 3:04 pm

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to sign $15b Gwadar oil refinery deal in Feb

January 7, 2019 5:37 pm

Netflix drops satire show critical of Saudi Arabia

January 1, 2019 10:52 pm

Intelligence agencies foil attack on Chinese nationals in Gwadar

December 6, 2018 6:16 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

Taha Anis
Obed Pasha
Mansoor Raza
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.