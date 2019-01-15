Speaking in the National Assembly, Bhootani said that the federal government did not take any elected representatives into confidence regarding deve­l­opment activities being carried out in Gwadar. "Gwadar is not for sale," he said.Bhootani said that the news regarding the upcoming Saudi Oil Refinery project of 10 billion dollars in Gwadar had reached to him through newspapers. He complained that he was not taken into confidence ahead of the project.“We will tell the Saudi prince that elected representatives of the port city have not been taken on board regarding the development activities,” said Bhootani. “We will not allow any investment in Gwadar if we are not informed about it,” he added.He further added that previously the Chinese government started a project worth $62 billion in Gwadar, but the local representatives did not know where that money was spent.He claimed that Gwadar has been treated like a football. “It was first handed over to Singapore, then China and now Saudi Arabia, while the people of Gwadar are suffering from water and electricity shortage,” said Bhootani.We are not against progress, he explained, adding that the whole world can benefit from Gwadar’s coast but the ones to benefit first should be the people of Gwadar.