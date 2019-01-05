Gujranwala police arrest seven people for beating up a family over a land dispute

January 5, 2019




The Gujranwala police arrested on Saturday a group of seven people for beating a family, including women and children, with sticks.

A video of the incident went viral, showing a group of men, and a young boy, mercilessly beating people with sticks on December 29.

The police say there were 14 people caught on camera beating the group and seven of the worst offenders have been arrested using the footage.

Related: Caught on camera: Family beaten over land dispute in Gujranwala

They were presented before the court, which granted the police their three-day physical remand.

The incident took place in Nadiwala Warraich and was allegedly caused by a land dispute.

The police have constituted teams to find the other seven people involved.
 
 


