Gujranwala police arrest man in triple murder case from 2012

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) arrested in Gujranwala a man wanted in a six-year-old triple murder case.

In 2012, Hamza Butt allegedly killed a man, his lawyer son and a journalist over a property dispute and fled to Dubai.

Related: University student, 12-year-old domestic worker murdered in Lahore’s Nawankot

Six years passed and the police was unable to arrest him. The authorities had offered a bounty of Rs200,000 for his capture.

On Friday, the CIA arrested Butt. DSP Imran Abbas said he killed a man, his son and a journalist in 2012 and fled to Dubai.