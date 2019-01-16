Gujranwala man attempts to murder wife by mixing acid in her drink

January 16, 2019

Erum’s parents protest outside the hospital.

A domestic dispute escalated into attempted murder in Gujranwala after a man mixed acid in his wife’s drink in an attempt to kill her.

The 25-year-old woman, Erum, married Saqlain four years ago. She said they had a fight at their home in the Sheikh Rajada neighbourhood of Gujranwala, after which he mixed the acid in her drink.

She is at the Mayo Hospital in Lahore in critical condition.

Related: Rajanpur man attempts to kill wife for serving food to cousin

Erum says he used to beat her whenever she made the slightest mistake and this time his violence escalated.

Her father said that Saqlain often beat his daughter up but they still sent her back to him. Now he tried to kill her by giving her acid and I want justice, he said. Her family wants him to be arrested immediately.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Gujranwala police arrest man in triple murder case from 2012

January 12, 2019 11:37 am

21 illegally constructed housing societies to be demolished in Gujranwala

January 10, 2019 10:12 pm

Gujranwala police arrest seven people for beating up a family over a land dispute

January 5, 2019 11:33 am

Caught on camera: Family beaten over land dispute in Gujranwala

January 4, 2019 5:30 pm

Christmas terror bid foiled as police arrest four suspects in Gujranwala

December 25, 2018 8:07 pm

Happy holidays: 2,000 pound Christmas cake cut in Gujranwala

December 25, 2018 10:52 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Taha Anis
Obed Pasha
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.