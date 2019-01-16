Gujranwala man attempts to murder wife by mixing acid in her drink

A domestic dispute escalated into attempted murder in Gujranwala after a man mixed acid in his wife’s drink in an attempt to kill her.

The 25-year-old woman, Erum, married Saqlain four years ago. She said they had a fight at their home in the Sheikh Rajada neighbourhood of Gujranwala, after which he mixed the acid in her drink.

She is at the Mayo Hospital in Lahore in critical condition.

Erum says he used to beat her whenever she made the slightest mistake and this time his violence escalated.

Her father said that Saqlain often beat his daughter up but they still sent her back to him. Now he tried to kill her by giving her acid and I want justice, he said. Her family wants him to be arrested immediately.