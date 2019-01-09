Grand Hyatt case: Court orders builder to pay Rs17.5b to CDA in 8 years

Pakistan’s top court ordered on Wednesday the builder to pay Rs17.5 billion to CDA in eight years in the Grand Hyatt case.

The Supreme Court accepted the appeal of the BNP Group against the Islamabad High Court order, which upheld the lease cancellation of a plot meant for the Grand Hyatt hotel by the CDA.

“Two towers have been constructed. People have even bought apartments,” said Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. “The CDA was sleeping before. Half of Islamabad has been wrongly constructed. Now, it should tell what should be done with the towers,” he remarked.

CDA Chairperson Afzal Latif said that the Cabinet is reviewing the matter. It will be difficult to demolish the tower, he remarked. The site will be auctioned off again. If the Cabinet fails to make a decision, then the court will make a decision on merit, the top judge added.

BNP was allocated a plot to construct Grand Hyatt hotel in 2004, however, it built luxury apartments instead and sold them to various buyers. In 2016, the CDA canceled the lease of the 13.5-acre plot on which the high-rise hotel building was being constructed.

BNP offered to pay the development authority Rs15 billion for the regularisation of the plot. They asked for assurance that the ongoing NAB inquiry against them would be dropped.

“The CDA has been given such a big amount,” said Chief Justice Nisar. “We haven’t been able to collect this amount for dam funds,” he remarked.

The court rejected Grand Hyatt’s request to pay the amount by 2032. “We can’t give you 15 years to pay Rs15 billion,” said the judge.