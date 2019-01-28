Punjab government goes digital to curb profiteering in Sialkot

When you have a question, the easiest way to find its answer is by Googling it but that doesn’t always work in Pakistan. Well, the Punjab government has a new and easy way for you to find out the price of food items — an app.

The government has developed the Qeemat Sialkot app as part of its efforts to curb profiteering. Unfortunately, the app will only be available for users in Sialkot.

Users can find out the price of food items set by the government through the app. It will also help identify shopkeepers who are charging too much money.

“The mobile phone application is initially being launched for users in Sialkot,” the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar told the media on Monday.

“The app will help point out shopkeepers involved in profiteering. Consumers may also lodge complaints on the app,” he said.

Dar said a special monitoring team had been constituted under the deputy commissioner to take action on complaints against shopkeepers charging exorbitant prices.

If the project succeeds, it will be launched in other areas of the province as well, he added.