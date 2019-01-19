Govt grants former COAS General (retd) Raheel Sharif’s NOC for foreign employment

January 19, 2019

The government has given former chief of army staff, General (retd) Raheel Sharif a no-objection certificate to work abroad.

The cabinet had approved the NOC during a meeting last week on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A report was also submitted to the Supreme Court detailing the government’s compliance.

Related: Video of Raheel Sharif meeting Pakistani labourers in Saudi Arabia goes viral

The defence ministry and GHQ earlier informed the court that they had issued NOCs as well. The court had given the federal government a month to decide the case.

The Supreme Court had said that according to the law, only the federal cabinet can grant permission to an ex-government servant to seek or take up employment as an officer or servant of a foreign government.

General (retd) Sharif had sought the NOC to head the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Army chief confirms death sentences of 22 terrorists

December 28, 2018 7:22 pm

Army chief confirms death sentences of 15 terrorists

December 16, 2018 11:36 am

People whose tenures last 3 years can’t make decisions for the nation, says Zardari

December 15, 2018 7:08 pm

PM Khan announces massive reforms for North Waziristan in maiden visit

November 26, 2018 7:32 pm

Army chief confirms death sentences of 11 terrorists

November 23, 2018 7:52 pm

COAS confirms death sentences awarded to 11 militants

September 28, 2018 12:18 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.