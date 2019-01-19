Govt grants former COAS General (retd) Raheel Sharif’s NOC for foreign employment

The government has given former chief of army staff, General (retd) Raheel Sharif a no-objection certificate to work abroad.

The cabinet had approved the NOC during a meeting last week on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A report was also submitted to the Supreme Court detailing the government’s compliance.

Related: Video of Raheel Sharif meeting Pakistani labourers in Saudi Arabia goes viral

The defence ministry and GHQ earlier informed the court that they had issued NOCs as well. The court had given the federal government a month to decide the case.

The Supreme Court had said that according to the law, only the federal cabinet can grant permission to an ex-government servant to seek or take up employment as an officer or servant of a foreign government.

General (retd) Sharif had sought the NOC to head the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition.