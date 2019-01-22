Government takes CTD to task after JIT report holds it responsible for family’s killings in Sahiwal shooting

The Joint Investigation Team has held the Counter Terrorism Department responsible for the fatal Sahiwal shooting that claimed four lives on Saturday.

In light of the investigation team’s report submitted to the Punjab chief minister on Tuesday, the government immediately decided to remove the Punjab additional IG and CTD additional IG from their posts.

This was confirmed by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat in a press conference held after the investigation report was submitted to the Punjab CM.

Basharat also said that an inquiry has been launched against CTD’s DIG, SP and DSP in Punjab while a challan will be issued for five other officials of the CTD.

This is a test case for the Punjab government, the law minister said, adding that the Sahiwal shooting case will be made an example by the government.

The people of the province have kept trying to get justice in the past, he said, adding that an inquiry against officials has not been carried out within 72 hours of any incident in Punjab’s history.

According to the JIT’s initial report, CTD has been held responsible for the killing of Khalil and his family in the Sahiwal shooting.

A high level meeting headed by the Punjab CM reviewed the initial report presented by the JIT tasked with investigating the Sahiwal tragedy.

The JIT report termed Khalil, the deceased, and his family as innocent.

The report read that it looked like the Sahiwal operation was a result of mismanagement. It said that an unnecessary and irresponsible operation was carried out out in haste on weak intelligence.

The investigation team’s report stated that no evidence was found suggesting that the CTD team was fired on.

It requested for more time for a detailed investigation once the team had the forensic reports.