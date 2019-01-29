Government should form a judicial commission to probe Sahiwal shooting: Rehman Malik

Senator Rehman Malik has written a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan asking him to form a judicial commission to probe the killing of four people in Sahiwal.

Malik was briefing the media after a meeting of the Senate standing committee on the interior. He said that the entire nation and the families of the deceased want the government to form a judicial commission in the case. “You, Mr prime minister must answer the call of the nation,” he remarked.

The federal government has the total prerogative over the formation of a judicial commission, Rehman Malik said. “You should take the initiative. This is the right of the families of Khalil and Zeeshan. They deserve justice,” he added.

Rehman Malik said that they have given the government three days to act on their request, otherwise they will raise the issue in the House.

The committee rejected the reports prepared by the investigation team and the CTD, he remarked.

The families of Zeeshan and Mohammad Khalil, who were killed on January 19 along with two others, met members of the committee and presented their demands. Rehman Malik said that this is the first time their families have been called to Islamabad to meet the committee members. “They haven’t been called before,” he said.

On January 28, the CTD released a report in which it said that Zeeshan was affiliated with Daesh. Rehman Malik said that if that was the case, the counter-terrorism department should show FIRs against them.