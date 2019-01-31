Government reduces petrol, diesel prices

The government has reduced the price of petrol by 59 paisas, SAMAA TV reported Thursday.

The new price of petrol will be Rs90.38 per litre. Light-speed diesel will be sold at Rs75.3 per litre after the government reduced its price by 25 paisas.

However, there will be no change in the price of high-speed diesel and it would be sold at Rs106.38 per litre.

The price of kerosene oil has also been reduced by the government and it would be sold at Rs82.25 per litre.

OGRA had sent a summary to the finance ministry on Wednesday. It recommended a Rs4 decrease in the price of high-speed diesel, 50 paisa decrease for high-speed petrol and Rs2 for kerosene oil.

The new price will be implemented from tomorrow (Friday).