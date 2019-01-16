Government put the names of 172 people on the ECL in haste, says Qureshi

Qureshi, while speaking in the National Assembly, remarked that the government will remove the names once the detailed verdict of the Supreme Court is released.On December 31, the Supreme Court had questioned how the government had placed the names of these people on the no-fly list without its approval. Among many other senior politicians in Sindh, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s name was also on the list and was of particular concern to the court.If it was the investigation team's request to have the names added, you should have waited for a court order, said Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. The top judge called for the complete records of the 172 names placed on the ECL.Qureshi said that the chief justice never said that the names should be removed from the ECL, rather he asked for the names to be reviewed."We will review the recommendations of the chief justice," said the foreign minister.Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi remarked that the least the government could do was remove Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's name from the no-fly list.Raja Pervaiz Ashraf asked why were the names of Zulfi Bukhari and Liaquat Jatoi removed from the ECL? "You put the names of those elected by the people of Pakistan on the ECL," he remarked.