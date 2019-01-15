Government isn’t serious about constructing Nai Gaj Dam, says top judge

January 15, 2019

The PTI government is not serious about constructing the Nai Ganj Dam, said Pakistan’s top judge while hearing a case on Tuesday. 

“We are not being able to solve the country’s water crisis at the pace we want,” said Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. There is a lack of coordination between the institutions, he remarked.

Your love for this country has shrunk. The bureaucrats have no passion or intention to improve the country’s situation, he said. “We want our social issues to be solved.”

Related: Punjab government embarks on an ambitious mission to construct Dadhocha Dam by 2020

Finance Minister Asad Umar said that the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) will take up the issue on January 25. The hearing has been adjourned for two weeks.

Earlier, the top judge expressed his anger over the failure of the finance and water resources ministers to appear in court. The additional attorney general told him that Asad Umar was attending a meeting of the ECC, while Faisal Vawda is suffering from food poisoning.

“Can’t the finance minister leave the meeting? He should respect the court,” remarked the chief justice.

The finance minister appeared in court after the meeting.

 
 
 

