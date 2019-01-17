Government is only focusing on targeting the opposition, says Nawaz

January 17, 2019

The people have been caught in the vicious cycle of poverty and the government is only focusing on targeting the opposition, said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. 

Nawaz Sharif, who has been locked up at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail, met his family members and PML-N members on Thursday.

Related: Nawaz Sharif convicted in the Al Azizia case

Time will change soon, he remarked. “Those who claimed that they will bring progress have destroyed the livelihood of our farmers.” The PML-N Quaid was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference.

After his meeting with Nawaz Sharif, PML-N leader Amir Muqam said that next elections will be held in 2020. The opposition will play no role in this, he remarked. “Those who cast their votes in favour of the bat [PTI’s electoral symbol] are now remembering Nawaz and Shehbaz.”

 

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Court wants to know the reason why ‘man-animal’ sculpture was installed at Lahore museum

January 17, 2019 6:15 pm

Sections of the motorway close as dense fog rolls into Punjab

January 17, 2019 4:08 pm

47 parliamentary, standing committees to be presented for National Assembly’s approval next week

January 17, 2019 10:30 am

Hamza Shahbaz allowed to travel abroad for 10 days

January 16, 2019 11:04 am

Incarcerated Khawaja Saad Rafique welcomed during the Punjab Assembly session

January 15, 2019 10:00 pm

Hamza Shahbaz wants his name off the no-fly list

January 15, 2019 8:41 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.