Government is only focusing on targeting the opposition, says Nawaz

The people have been caught in the vicious cycle of poverty and the government is only focusing on targeting the opposition, said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif, who has been locked up at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail, met his family members and PML-N members on Thursday.

Time will change soon, he remarked. “Those who claimed that they will bring progress have destroyed the livelihood of our farmers.” The PML-N Quaid was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted in the Al Azizia Steel Mills reference.

After his meeting with Nawaz Sharif, PML-N leader Amir Muqam said that next elections will be held in 2020. The opposition will play no role in this, he remarked. “Those who cast their votes in favour of the bat [PTI’s electoral symbol] are now remembering Nawaz and Shehbaz.”