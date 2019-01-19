Government and the public join hands to protect snow leopards in Gilgit-Baltistan

He briefed the media at a function held to launch the Pakistan Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Programme (PSLEP) in Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday. The event was organised by the ministry of climate change, UNDP-Pakistan and Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF).Nawaz said that work for the protection and breeding of snow leopards has started at 10 different areas in Gilgit-Baltistan. Meanwhile, the locals are given regular training about the protection of wildlife.Syed Mahmood Nasir, the forests inspector-general, stressed the conservation of a snow leopard as the animal is a symbol of a healthy ecosystem. Nasir said that the locals are also helping protect the snow leopard in the snowy mountain ranges of Karakoram.