Government and the public join hands to protect snow leopards in Gilgit-Baltistan

January 19, 2019




Pakistan Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Project Director Ali Nawaz said the government has taken action with locals for the protection and breeding of snow leopards in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He briefed the media at a function held to launch the Pakistan Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Programme (PSLEP) in Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday. The event was organised by the ministry of climate change, UNDP-Pakistan and Snow Leopard Foundation (SLF).

Related: Snow leopard population can promise healthy ecosystem

Nawaz said that work for the protection and breeding of snow leopards has started at 10 different areas in Gilgit-Baltistan. Meanwhile, the locals are given regular training about the protection of wildlife.

Syed Mahmood Nasir, the forests inspector-general, stressed the conservation of a snow leopard as the animal is a symbol of a healthy ecosystem. Nasir said that the locals are also helping protect the snow leopard in the snowy mountain ranges of Karakoram.
 
 
 

