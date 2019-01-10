Government accepts Azam Swati’s resignation

The federal government has approved the resignation of Azam Swati as Federal Minister of Science and Technology.

“The resignation has been accepted with effect from December 6, 2018,” said notification dated January 9.

On December 6, Swati resigned from his post following a case against him over misuse of authority. The Supreme Court heard a case against him for ordering the transfer of Islamabad IG Jan Mohammad.

Related: Azam Swati resigns as federal science and technology minister

He sent his resignation letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Under these circumstances I cannot retain my post, he said. I will defend myself in this case without a position of power, Swati added.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of Islamabad IGP Jan Muhammad’s abrupt transfer. Swati is accused of being involved in the transfer of Islamabad IG Jan Mohammad on October 27 after he allegedly refused to take action on a complaint filed by Swati’s son against a family for trespassing on his land.

Related: SC rejects Azam Swati’s apology, says he can be tried under Article 62(1)(f)

Recently, the court said he can be tried under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution. The law is a provision requiring elected officials to be ‘sadiq and ameen’ or honest and righteous. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI leader Jahangir Tareen were disqualified under this clause.