Gold falls by Rs300 per tola

January 4, 2019

Photo: AFP

Gold prices fell by Rs300 per tola on Friday after remaining unchanged in the last three days on account of New Year holidays in the US.

A tola was trading at Rs67,500, according to the data compiled by the All Sindh Saraf and Jewellers Association, down from the previous level of Rs67,800, which slightly below its all-time high.

The prices compiled by the ASSJA come with a lag of a day after changes in international prices. The precious metal was trading unchanged in the last three days because US markets were closed for New Year’s vacations.

Pakistani traders adjust gold prices based on price movements in the international market and fluctuation in the dollar rates as well as market forces of demand and supply. Gold usually goes up when the dollar falls as investors move away from dollar-backed funds to gold and vice versa.

Related: Gold is trading at an all-time high, but air travel is cheaper this year

Gold price hit its highest level of Rs68,000 per tola on December 20 as international gold prices continue to surge.

When looked in the longer context, rupee depreciation, international price and local demand has been driving the gold rates up. For example, gold prices increased by 8% in the last three months. The trend may hold for a while given the uncertainty around rupee-dollar exchange rates.

When this report went online, gold futures were trading at $1,295 per ounce in the international market, their highest level in the last seven months.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Gold selling slightly below its all-time high

January 3, 2019 1:05 pm

Gold trading slightly below its all-time high

January 2, 2019 1:03 pm

Gold trading close to its all-time high

December 31, 2018 10:39 am

Gold prices increase by Rs200 per tola

December 28, 2018 11:54 am

Gold price hits two-week low

December 26, 2018 12:56 pm

Gold price continues to rise, reaches Rs68,000 per tola

December 21, 2018 12:48 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Amber Shamsi

Obed Pasha

Manik Aftab

 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.