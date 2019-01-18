Gilgit-Baltistan DIG sent packing for harassing ex-wife on social media

A federal ombudsman fired on Friday a police official from service after allegations that the cop had shared his ex-wife’s pictures on social media.

Gilgit-Baltistan Deputy Inspector-General Junaid Arshad also has to pay a fine of Rs1 million.

A notification in this regard was issued on Friday by the Establishment Division.

Last year, Arshad’s ex-wife had submitted a complaint to the Federal Investigation Agency’s cybercrime cell alleging that Arshad had posted inappropriate photographs of her on social media with an intent to defame her.

According to a notification, the DIG had been dismissed under the Workplace Harassment Act, 2010.