German ambassador pleased with Pakistan Post’s service after his parcel reaches Berlin in seven days

January 28, 2019

German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler took to Twitter to announce that a parcel he had sent to his family to Berlin through the Pakistan Post for Rs200 had reached his family in just seven days.

Kobler, known for his quirky pictures enjoying the little things in Pakistan, recently used the service to send a gift to his family in Berlin. He visited the post office in Islamabad last week.

In a meeting with Federal Communications Minister Murad Saeed in Islamabad on Monday, Kobler said the Pakistan Post was improving fast.

Last week, he had praised Saeed and the efforts taken by the federal minister to improve the postal service.

“Great to hear that the Pakistan Post has become reliable and delivers fast now. So I just sent a small gift to my family in Berlin. Thank you for the service and friendly staff at the post office,” he wrote in a tweet, tagging Saeed.

On December 29, Saeed launched an app to track parcels. He remarked that e-commerce, logistic services and tracking services will revolutionise the entire system. The RFID stickers for tracking of parcels will only cost Rs9.

On November 13, the government launched a ‘same-day delivery’ service for 25 cities to revamp the Pakistan Post.

 
 
 

