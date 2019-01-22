German Ambassador Martin Kobler is all praises for Pakistan Post

January 22, 2019

Pakistan Post has found itself a new fan.

German Ambassador Martin Kobler, known for his quirky pictures enjoying the little things in Pakistan, used the service to send a gift to his family in Berlin. He visited the post office in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Related: Pakistan Post lets people track their orders on mobile phones

In a tweet, he praised Communications Minister Murad Saeed and the efforts taken by the federal minister to improve the service.

 

“great to hear that Pakistan Post has become reliable & delivers fast now. So just sent a small gift to my family in Berlin. Thank you for the service and friendly staff at the post office”, he wrote, tagging Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed.

 

On December 29, Saeed launched an app to track parcels. He remarked that e-commerce, logistic service, and tracking service will revolutionise the entire system. The RFID stickers for tracking of parcels will only cost Rs9.

On November 13, the government launched ‘same-day delivery’ service for 25 cities to revamp the Pakistan Post.

 
 
 

