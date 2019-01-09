Gas supply suspended in Rahim Yar Khan after pipeline explodes, catches fire

January 9, 2019




Gas supply to several areas in Rahim Yar Khan has been stopped due to an explosion at a gas pipeline Wednesday morning.

A section of an underground pipeline, which brought gas from Qatar, exploded in Rahim Yar Khan’s Bhong area, in Basti Kamam. After the explosion the pipeline also caught fire, reported SAMAA TV correspondent Imran Asif.

Four fire brigade vehicles and a water bowser were dispatched and, after four hours, were able to control the fire.

Related: Prime Minister Imran Khan sacks managing directors of SSGC, SNGC over gas crisis

The local DPO said the 36-inch underground pipeline exploded, due to which gas supply to multiple areas has been halted.

The fire also spread to a nearby sugarcane field and orchard. However, no injuries were reported.
 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Meeting with Qatri leadership productive, says Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

December 30, 2018 6:57 pm

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Qatar on one-day visit

December 30, 2018 9:56 am

Good news for overseas workers: Qatar sets up visa facilitation centre in Islamabad

December 28, 2018 4:02 pm

Qatar to quit OPEC in 2019

December 3, 2018 12:53 pm

Zalmay Khalilzad to visit Afghanistan, Pakistan to push for negotiations with the Taliban

November 9, 2018 12:21 pm

Afghan officials, Taliban to meet in Russia Saturday

November 3, 2018 8:58 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.