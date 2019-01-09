Gas supply suspended in Rahim Yar Khan after pipeline explodes, catches fire

A section of an underground pipeline, which brought gas from Qatar, exploded in Rahim Yar Khan’s Bhong area, in Basti Kamam. After the explosion the pipeline also caught fire, reported SAMAA TV correspondent Imran Asif.Four fire brigade vehicles and a water bowser were dispatched and, after four hours, were able to control the fire.The local DPO said the 36-inch underground pipeline exploded, due to which gas supply to multiple areas has been halted.The fire also spread to a nearby sugarcane field and orchard. However, no injuries were reported.