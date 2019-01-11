Gas supply resumes at Punjab’s CNG stations after two weeks

CNG stations in Punjab reopened in Punjab Friday morning after being closed for two weeks.

Long lines of cars were seen at CNG stations across the province. The price of CNG has also gone down by Rs5 per kilogramme.

The authorities say an LNG plane will arrive in Karachi today, after which even power plants will be supplied LNG. Loadshedding is also expected to decrease due to this development.

Gas supply in the province had been halted due to repairs at LNG terminals.

In Multan, 40 CNG stations have opened and cars are lined up, waiting to get gas.

But in Sindh, gas supply hasn’t improved. During the Sindh Assembly session on Thursday, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said they will be taking action against the federal government for not giving the province its share of gas.

The ruling PPP and the MQM are in agreement on this issue and the latter has submitted motion in the assembly against the poor gas supply in the province. It was approved.
 
 


