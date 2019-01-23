Garment industry’s dirty laundry: People work in ‘filthy’ factories with no clean water to drink

People employed by garment factories, especially smaller ones, are working in subhuman conditions, the Human Right Watch said in a report on January 23.

“There are 300 to 400 workers in the factory crammed in a small space. The factory is filthy, and it is rarely cleaned,” said a garment worker who works at a factory in Lahore. “There is no clean drinking water in the factory. If any worker complains about feeling ill or nauseous, the managers give us a painkiller, deduct the cost of the medicine from our salaries and tell us to get on with the work.”

The global human rights organisation made these revelations in a report titled, ‘No Room to Bargain: Unfair and Abusive Labor Practices in Pakistan’. The report highlights the poor working conditions at garment factories, which employ 4.2 million people, one of the largest by any sector. It identifies a range of labour rights violations affecting the lives of factory workers, whose plight remains off the political agenda of the country’s ruling elite.

The situation is so bad that even asking for basic rights, such as an extra break to answer the call of nature, can result in them being fired, Human Rights Watch finds in the report released on Wednesday.

“We are allowed a lunch break for half an hour and two short bathroom breaks. If anyone asks for an additional bathroom break, the managers verbally abuse him and mock him for having a weak bladder,” said a worker at a factory in Hafizabad. “The only way to cope is to not drink water except during lunch,” he added.

The working conditions in smaller factories are usually worse than those in larger ones that are more likely to be inspected. Owners often refuse to pay the statutory minimum wage and hire workers on short-term oral contracts. However, violations of labour rights, including long working hours and extended temporary employment without job security or benefits even in large Pakistani factories that supply garments to international retailers and brands were also reported.