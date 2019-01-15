Four women among 112 people on FIA’s most wanted human traffickers list

January 15, 2019

Photo: AFP

Four women have been added for the first time in the Federal Investigation Agency’s list on the most wanted human traffickers of 2018.

Three of the women traffickers were identified as Zubiya Rubab Malik from Sargodha, Asma Rafiq from Karachi and Faryal from Lahore. These women used to snip money from people by promising them of immigration abroad.

The ‘Red Book of Most Wanted Human Smuggler/Traffickers’ saw the number of human traffickers go up to 112 in 2018.

Around 12 of the wanted traffickers have fled abroad. FIA is taking assistance from the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) to detain them.

According to the book, most of the human traffickers – 58 – are from Punjab, 34 from Islamabad, 15 from Sindh, three from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and two from Balochistan.

The FIA has suggested the government to place the names of the most wanted human traffickers on the Exit Control List.

 
 
 

