Four TTP terrorists killed in Hangu 

Four TTP terrorists were killed in an operation in Hangu on Wednesday morning.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation at the terrorists’ hideout, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations. An exchange of fire ensued in which the four terrorists were killed.

The terrorists were involved in a suicide attack in Hangu’s Kalaya Bazaar on November 23, 2018. At least 33 people were killed and 56 were injured when a powerful bomb rocked a Friday market in Kalaya, in the lower subdivision of Orakzai tribal district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.