Four TTP terrorists killed in Hangu 

January 16, 2019

Four TTP terrorists were killed in an operation in Hangu on Wednesday morning. 

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation at the terrorists’ hideout, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations. An exchange of fire ensued in which the four terrorists were killed.

Related: In grief, Orakzai market stops in time

The terrorists were involved in a suicide attack in Hangu’s Kalaya Bazaar on November 23, 2018. At least 33 people were killed and 56 were injured when a powerful bomb rocked a Friday market in Kalaya, in the lower subdivision of Orakzai tribal district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

 

 
 
 

