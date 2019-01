Four suspects have been detained on charges of killing a traffic warden in Karachi.

A woman is among the suspects too. The detained people are the relatives of the deceased cop, said the investigating officer.

Related: Traffic police officer shot dead in Karachi

Constable Ahtesham was found dead near Abu Ubaida Mosque on Nishtar Road on Monday. He was posted at the Quaid-i-Azam Mazar intersection.

The IO said that the case is being investigated from different angles.