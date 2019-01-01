Four security personnel martyred in FC training camp attack in Loralai

At least four security personnel were martyred and two others wounded in an attack on a training camp of the Frontier Corps in Loralai, the ISPR said Tuesday.

According to the army’s media wing, four terrorists, including a suicide bomber, were also killed in an operation by the security forces.

The martyred personnel were identified as Subedar Major Munawwar, Hawaldar Iqbal Khan, Hawaldar Bilal and Sepoy Naqeeb.

A man blew himself up during the clearance operation, the ISPR said, adding that the terrorists were stopped at the entrance of a residential area inside the training camp.

The terrorists opened indiscriminate fire when they failed to enter the area.