Four policemen suspended for negligence in Sharfabad killing

Four policemen have been suspended for failing to take any action after a suspect opened fire on another in front of them in Karachi’s Sharfabad.

The incident occurred on Sunday.

South DIG Sharjeel Kharal remarked that the policemen showed negligence. An inquiry has been initiated against them too.

The policemen had escorted the suspect to the deceased’s house and there he opened fire. Sixty-year-old Munawwar died on the spot.

Sohail killed Munawwar for ‘inciting’ his wife against him. Sohail’s wife and three daughters were living at Munawwar’s house.