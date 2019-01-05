Four people arrested for manufacturing ice drug in Peshawar factory

January 5, 2019

Peshawar police arrested on Saturday four people for manufacturing ice drug in Qazi Kali.

According to the operations SSP, the police raided a house in Peshawar’s Qazi Kali and find out that it was being operated as a factory. Fifteen kilograms of ice was seized, the police said, adding that it was to be smuggled outside the country.

The raid was part of KP police’s operation against drug peddlers. The police are conducting more raids to arrest those involved in supplying ice to educational institutions.

 
 


