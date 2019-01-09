Former Sindh governor Mohammad Zubair escapes attempted attack in Karachi unscathed

January 9, 2019




Former Sindh governor and PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair escaped an attempted attack Wednesday night in Karachi. 

He and his wife were returning home from his sister-in-law's house when a car of assailants tried to intercept their car. His son took to Twitter to say that there were three suspects in the car.



Zubair was driving the car himself at the time of the incident. He was going to turn right but the other car tried to intercept them by blocking their way. I took off straight instead when I saw there was a pistol in his hand, aimed at me, the former governor told SAMAA TV.

I don't know if they were trying to scare me or do something else, that is something only the experts can determine, he said.

He has informed Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and IG Kaleem Imam of the incident.
 
 


