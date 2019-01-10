Former MNA Khawaja Sohail Mansoor robbed in Karachi

Former MQM-Pakistan MNA Khawaja Sohail Mansoor was robbed by armed in Karachi early Thursday morning.

He was stopped near Teen Talwar. Gunmen looted his watch, mobile phone and cash.

On Tuesday night, former Sindh governor and PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair escaped an attempted attack. He and his wife were returning home from his sister-in-law’s house when a car of assailants tried to intercept their car. His son took to Twitter to say that there were three suspects in the car.

Zubair was driving the car himself at the time of the incident. He was going to turn right but the other car tried to intercept them by blocking their way. I took off straight instead when I saw there was a pistol in his hand, aimed at me, the former governor told SAMAA TV.

I don’t know if they were trying to scare me or do something else, that is something only the experts can determine, he said.