Fog engulfs parts of Punjab, restricts visibility range on roads

Intense foggy conditions engulfed the plains of Punjab Saturday morning, making travel on highways difficult.

Motorway police spokesperson Saeed Imran said severe fog has been reported in Habibabad, Akhtarabad, Renala Khurd, Okara, Sahiwal, Mian Channu and Khanewal.

It is affecting the day-to-day lives of the people in these areas. The flow of traffic has also slowed down due to the fog.

According to the meteorological department, visibility on most roads is only at 100 metres. The roads have also become slippery.

Imran said the motorway was closed across various points due to the dense fog. The motorway was closed from Lahore to Kala Shah Kaku. The Multan-Khanewal motorway has also been closed for this reason.

Motorists have been advised to use fog lights. They have also been advised to call the 130 helpline in case of emergency.

Meanwhile, the weather in Karachi turned chillier as parts of the city received light drizzle Friday night. The Met department has forecast light rain in parts of the metropolis Saturday afternoon and evening.

Colder weather and rain in Quetta has led to chillier weather in Karachi.