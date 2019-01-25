Five-year-old boy, parents shot dead in Balochistan’s Kalat

A family of three was killed in a firing incident in Balochistan’s Kalat.

Police said a family of three – Imamuddin, his wife and their five-year-old son Nizamuddin – were returning home after a visit to their relatives when unidentified suspects stopped them and opened fire. The family lived in Kalat’s Dasht Mugalzai.

The three victims died on the spot.

Police shifted the bodies to District Headquarter Hospital Kalat for medico-legal formalities.

Police said the victims were shot dead. A search for the culprits is under way. A case was also registered.