Five people injured in Peshawar gas explosion

A man, his wife, and their three children received burn wounds after a fire broke out at their in Nothia of Peshawar on Thursday morning.

There was a gas leak at their house at night. An explosion occurred after the women lit a matchstick to start the stove.

The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Irshad, his wife, 24-year-old wife M* and their children; Ahtesham, 12, 10-year-old Arooba and three-month-old Hoorain.

The rescue 1122 and fire brigade reached the house and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.