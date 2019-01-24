Five people injured in Peshawar gas explosion

January 24, 2019

A man, his wife, and their three children received burn wounds after a fire broke out at their in Nothia of Peshawar on Thursday morning.

There was a gas leak at their house at night. An explosion occurred after the women lit a matchstick to start the stove.

The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Irshad, his wife, 24-year-old wife M* and their children;  Ahtesham, 12, 10-year-old Arooba and three-month-old Hoorain.

The rescue 1122 and fire brigade reached the house and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

 
 
 

