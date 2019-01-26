Five killed as van plunges into ditch in Haveli

January 26, 2019




Five people died and four were injured as a van fell into a ditch in Azad Kashmir’s Haveli district.

Police said the van was on its way from Ali Abad to Forward Kahuta village.

The van fell in the ditch as the road was slippery, they added.

Earlier today, one person died and 20 others, including women and children, were injured as a bus carrying Umrah pilgrims from Jaranwala to the Sialkot airport turned turtle.

The bus toppled over due to over speeding near Chanda Kalla.

All passengers on board the bus were supposed to go to Saudia Arabia to perform Umrah.
 
 
 

