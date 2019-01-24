Fists fly at the KMC City Council after protest over demolition of an illegal mosque

Members of the Jamaat-e-Islami were angry because a mosque that had been built illegally was knocked down during the KMC's anti-encroachment drive. They say the KMC never removed what was inside the mosque before demolishing it. Their parliamentary leader Junaid Mukaty demanded the rest of the agenda be put aside and those responsible for knocking down the mosque be found and punished.When Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar didn't respond the way they wanted him to, they approached the podium and began fighting.They also began chanting against 'China cutting' and called for the mayor to be hanged. China cutting is the illegal slicing off of land from amenity plots to create residential or commercial spaces that are sold for exorbitant rates.When they tried to approach the mayor's podium and possibly attack him, their way way was blocked by MQM members. A violent fight broke out, in which members were seen kicking, punching and slapping each other.The mayor sat through some of the fight, calling for the members to settle down, but soon the council staff rushed him to his office.The session ended and many JI members renewed their protest outside his office.JI Amir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman told SAMAA TV that their protest at the City Council was totally justified. They can’t pick up trash nor can they even fix the roads, he said of the MQM-led city government.The Supreme Court never gave the order to knock down markets, he said, adding that the city government will have to answer for making people homeless.Akhtar alleged that the JI had sent “thunder squad terrorists” into the council hall. They were trained terrorists, which is why they got in, he said.He said they will look at the footage and identify the people involved in the fight. There will be an inquiry to find out how non-members entered the council, said the mayor.