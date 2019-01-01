Fire erupts at MQM’s sealed Azizabad office

Books, including fitra books, furniture, registers and other office material were destroyed in the fire.According to police, they were informed about the fire around 3:30pm and the fire brigade vehicles were called.The firefighters managed to extinguish blaze after an effort of one-and-a-half hour, the police said.The police have started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.MQM’s office, popularly known as Nine Zero, was sealed on August 22, 2016 after a controversial speech by party founder Altaf Hussain.A crackdown against the party was launched after the party activists stormed a media house following violent protests and provocative speech by Mr Hussain.In a statement, MQM-P spokesman expressed concern over the incident and urged the authorities to inform them about the damage to office.