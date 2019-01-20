Fire breaks out at shanty town in Karachi’s FB Area destroying over 100 homes

January 20, 2019




A fire that broke out near the Yaseenabad Graveyard in Karachi's Federal B Area has destroyed over 100 shacks in a nearby shanty town.

The fire broke out at approximately 11:50pm at the shanty town. The police and fire brigade officials still don't know what cause it.

So far, over 100 shacks have burned and the fire seems to be spreading.

Four fire brigade vehicles reached the scene initially but they have now gone to refill their water tanks. No water bowser was sent to the scene.

People are working to empty their houses of their belongings themselves. Scenes of residents rushing into their houses to gather their belongings were witnessed at the site. So far, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

The police and fire brigade are both at the scene. The fire brigade says it needs 20 more minutes to control the blaze but the fire appears to be spreading.
 
 
 

