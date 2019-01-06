FIR registered after six children injured in school van fire in Karachi’s Orangi Town

An FIR has been registered against a van driver after his school van caught fire in Karachi on Saturday, injuring six children.

The case was registered on Sunday at the Orangi Town police station on behalf of the children’s parents. It was registered against the van driver, Rasheed, for negligence.

The van, which belonged to Madrassa Usman bin Affan, caught fire near the Qatar Hospital in Orangi Town on Saturday and six of the 14 children in it were shifted to a hospital with burn wounds. Four were released after receiving first aid.

There was an extra seat installed in the van to accommodate more children than van’s original capacity. An LPG cylinder was fitted in the front of the vehicle, right next to the driver’s seat.

A CNG cylinder was also installed in the back of the van. The rear CNG cylinder does not appear to have caught fire during the incident.

The presence of the LPG cylinder is in clear violation of the charter issued by the provincial transportation department, prohibiting the installation of LPG cylinders in school vans. It is safe to assume that the fire erupted from the front and travelled to the rear of the vehicle.